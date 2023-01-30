Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imtiaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD is a Dermatologist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Baytown1600 James Bowie Dr Ste D105, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (832) 695-3112Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wawa’s pleased with all of the staff. Everyone was pleasant. Didn’t have a long wait. Doctor was very informative and took care of my concerns. I would definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1427491794
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
- University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
