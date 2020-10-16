Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid Siddiqi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashid Siddiqi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Jacinto Methodist Hospital Woun1602 W Baker Rd Ste A, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 428-4024
-
2
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital4401 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqi?
Dr. Siddiqi is the best. I have 6 stints and my husband has 7. He take care of both of us like family.
About Dr. Rashid Siddiqi, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023077161
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqi speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.