Overview of Dr. Rashid Zia, MD

Dr. Rashid Zia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Zia works at Zia & Rehmani Mds in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.