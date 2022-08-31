Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya-Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD
Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ADELPHI UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pandya-Lipman's Office Locations
Pandya-Lipman Eye Specialist, PLLC3964 Goodman Rd E Ste 125, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 890-7361
Gilbert G. Stein1715 Kirby Pkwy Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 754-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My daughter has been a patient of Dr. Pandya’s for 22 years. She performed eye surgery on her when she was 10 months old and is such a great knowledgeable Dr.
- English, Spanish
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pandya-Lipman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya-Lipman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya-Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya-Lipman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya-Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya-Lipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya-Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya-Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.