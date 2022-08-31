Overview of Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD

Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ADELPHI UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pandya-Lipman works at Pandya-Lipman Eye Specialist, PLLC in Southaven, MS with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.