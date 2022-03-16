Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Locations
Emery Medical Center2380 S Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 228-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional , courteous and fast
About Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1376655571
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Youngstown Hosp
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.