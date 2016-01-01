Dr. Raul Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Otero, MD
Overview of Dr. Raul Otero, MD
Dr. Raul Otero, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine.
Dr. Otero's Office Locations
Tower Radiology South Tampa2106 S Lois Ave, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 302-7807
About Dr. Raul Otero, MD
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Clins
- U South Fla Clins
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Otero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
