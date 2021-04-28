Overview of Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD

Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Ravelo works at GenesisCare in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.