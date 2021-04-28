See All Radiation Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD

Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Ravelo works at GenesisCare in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ravelo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Oncology Partners LLC
    14233 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 439-3779
  2. 2
    Alliance Oncology Care
    78 SW 13th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 649-2104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Brachytherapy
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Brachytherapy

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2021
    I was treated some years ago by Dr Ravelo when he was working in the Oncology department at Mercy Hospital. A very professional doctor and very human with his patients. He saved me from a prostate cancer ill and I'll be always thankful in the way he carried out my treatment to eliminate that type of cancer. I recommend anyone to use his services as a doctor but most of all as a human being
    — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780672923
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbytarian Med Ctr
    • Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|University Of Md Med Sys
    • Ellis Fischel St Canc Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Ravelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravelo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

