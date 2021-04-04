Overview of Dr. Raul Tamayo, MD

Dr. Raul Tamayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Tamayo works at MDVIP - Lake Mary, Florida in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.