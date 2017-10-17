Dr. Raulie Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raulie Lo, MD
Dr. Raulie Lo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics2940 Rollingridge Rd, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 646-5800
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Dr Lo has been taking care of my son (10) and daughter(7) since they were babies, and a lot of patience with educating us parents. His professionalism goes hand in hand with his bed-side manner, both with adults and kids, and there is comfort in knowing he is our family pediatrician.
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
