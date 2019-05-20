Dr. Ravi Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Agarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Agarwal, MD
Dr. Ravi Agarwal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5915
-
2
Westside Ear, Nose, and Throat5757 W Thunderbird Rd Ste W301, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 937-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agarwal is a very carrying and professional physician. He has treated our entire family since moving to Arizona. He listened to our concerns and acted appropriately.
About Dr. Ravi Agarwal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Otolaryngology Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, General Surgery|University of Pennsylvania
- Mayo Mc
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
