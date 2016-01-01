Dr. Ravi Pande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Ravi Pande, MD
Dr. Ravi Pande, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Pande works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pande's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine3627 University Blvd S Ste 415, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (843) 350-1469Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
First Coast Neurology1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 190, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 639-4259Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
UF Health Jacksonville580 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (803) 769-5019
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ravi Pande, MD
- Neuroendovascular Surgery
- English
- 1740440023
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York, University Of Buffalo|SUNY Upstate Med Center Hosps|University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pande accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pande works at
Dr. Pande has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.