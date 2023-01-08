Dr. Ravi Sharaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Sharaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravi Sharaf, MD is a Geneticist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
We had video consultation with Dr. Sharaf. He is very caring. He listened to our concerns and explained things very well. His advices are extremely valuable and helpful for our family.
- Genetics
- English, Spanish
- Stanford University Hospital and Clinic
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center- New York Presbyterian Hospital|Columbia University College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sharaf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharaf speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.