Dr. Ravindra Kota, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravindra Kota, MD
Dr. Ravindra Kota, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Kota works at
Dr. Kota's Office Locations
Premiere Surgical Pllc285 Sills Rd Bldg 3, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 207-2807
Mather Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR KOTA saved my life excellent surgeon and dr who cares about his patients. great office staff,I highly recommend him to every one.
About Dr. Ravindra Kota, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- General Surgery
