Overview

Dr. Ray James Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. James Jr works at PENINSULA GASTROENTEROLOGY in Newport News, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.