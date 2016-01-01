Overview

Dr. Rayeesa Ahmad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Mercy Family Physicians in Oregon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.