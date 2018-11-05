Dr. Raymond Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Bass, MD
Dr. Raymond Bass, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Bass works at
Dr. Bass' Office Locations
Gnatt Medical Associates15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 104, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bass is an excellent practitioner and incredibly knowledgeable. His background and experience successfully treated my kidney stones and his continuing care has been an integral part of my general health. I recommend him highly as a gentleman of high integrity, exceptional skill and a keen specialization in nephrology.
About Dr. Raymond Bass, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.