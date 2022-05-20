Dr. Raymond Epstein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Epstein, DDS
Overview
Dr. Raymond Epstein, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milton, GA.
Dr. Epstein works at
Locations
-
1
Milton Family Dental Care12988 Georgia Highway 9, Milton, GA 30004 Directions (678) 785-2158Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
Never really enjoyed going to the dentist always had panic attacks, from the moment of walking in the office till the time I left, it was peaceful. Everyone was Professional yet made you comfortable. Your own private area and everyone soft spoken and caring. Thank you for helping me with my dental needs!
About Dr. Raymond Epstein, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1861670499
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Epstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.