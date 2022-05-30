See All Hand Surgeons in Cantonment, FL
Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD

Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cantonment, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Noellert works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Destin in Cantonment, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Noellert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics
    400 Milestone Blvd, Cantonment, FL 32533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 746-0600
  2. 2
    Ascension Sacred Heart Hand Center
    1890 Summit Blvd Ste 240, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 746-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Noellert?

    May 30, 2022
    I am so thankful for Dr. Noellert - My hands have never felt better
    MegTee — May 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Noellert to family and friends

    Dr. Noellert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Noellert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD.

    About Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033158407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Graduate Medical Education
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noellert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noellert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noellert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noellert has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noellert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Noellert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noellert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noellert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noellert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raymond Noellert, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.