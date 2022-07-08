Dr. Raymond Seaburg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Seaburg, DDS
Overview
Dr. Raymond Seaburg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Savage, MN.
Locations
Metro Dentalcare Savage7447 Egan Dr Ste 200, Savage, MN 55378 Directions (952) 213-4025
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is phenomenal. Go see him!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaburg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seaburg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seaburg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seaburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
241 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaburg.
