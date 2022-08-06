Overview of Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD

Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shebairo works at Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Services of L.I.P.C. in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.