See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Raymond Veras, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Raymond Veras, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Veras, MD

Dr. Raymond Veras, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Veras works at Kidz Medical Services in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Veras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidz Medical Services
    5325 Greenwood Ave Ste 202, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 558-1212
  2. 2
    2930 SE 3rd Ct Bldg 1, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-2767
  3. 3
    Orlando Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep As
    2660 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-2767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Veras?

    Oct 12, 2018
    Dr. Veras was very thorough with his explanations and made sure I understood what was going on with my child's breathing complications. He also went over basic preventive measures that we could follow as well as making sure we understood the purpose and function of all our the medications he prescribed. He was especially patient with my rambunctious 5 year old and made sure that they understood why they were getting medicine and knew how to use it. Dr. Veras has a great bedside manner.
    Lori in West Palm Beach , FL — Oct 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Veras, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raymond Veras, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Veras to family and friends

    Dr. Veras' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Veras

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raymond Veras, MD.

    About Dr. Raymond Veras, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366474470
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Veras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veras has seen patients for Asthma and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Veras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raymond Veras, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.