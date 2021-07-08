Overview of Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD

Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Llaurado works at Family Medicine Center in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.