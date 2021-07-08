Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llaurado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD
Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Llaurado's Office Locations
Marian Regional Medical Center1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3000
Hurdle & Llaurado MDs - ENT220 S Palisade Dr Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions
Plastic Surgery and Laser Center of the Central Coast880 Oak Park Blvd Ste 102, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 489-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a neck lift by Dr Laurado. My experience was exceptional. He was great with explaining the procedure & process. Follow up appointments were on time and all my questions were answered. The process actually was relatively pain free. He is a conscientious doctor. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093871725
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Institute For Appearance and Health
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
