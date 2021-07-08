See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD

Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Llaurado works at Family Medicine Center in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Llaurado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marian Regional Medical Center
    1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3000
  2. 2
    Hurdle & Llaurado MDs - ENT
    220 S Palisade Dr Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Plastic Surgery and Laser Center of the Central Coast
    880 Oak Park Blvd Ste 102, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 489-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Facial Fracture
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Facial Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Llaurado?

    Jul 08, 2021
    I had a neck lift by Dr Laurado. My experience was exceptional. He was great with explaining the procedure & process. Follow up appointments were on time and all my questions were answered. The process actually was relatively pain free. He is a conscientious doctor. I highly recommend him.
    Colleen J — Jul 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Llaurado to family and friends

    Dr. Llaurado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Llaurado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD.

    About Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093871725
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Institute For Appearance and Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llaurado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Llaurado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Llaurado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Llaurado has seen patients for Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llaurado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Llaurado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llaurado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llaurado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llaurado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raymund Llaurado, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.