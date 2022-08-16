Dr. Alif has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razan Alif, MD
Overview of Dr. Razan Alif, MD
Dr. Razan Alif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL.
Dr. Alif works at
Dr. Alif's Office Locations
MSPB Internal Medicine - Dr. Levin & Dr. Schwartz10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-0016Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches Inc.5700 Lake Worth Rd Ste 204, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 795-0016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've read all the reviews on Dr. Alif and I would agree with every good thing they are saying about Dr. Alif. My husband and my mother-in-law both see Dr. Alif. My mother-in-law can be stubborn and Dr. Alif was very attentative and caring with her and able to break thru her tough shell. She goses beyond the norm to try to get to the bottom of the situations so she can perscribe the best solutions. With my husband, she was able to figure out a medical problem that he has had for a while before any of the other Dr. he has seen. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Razan Alif, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407389323
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alif accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alif works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.