Dr. Razia Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Razia Ahmed, MD
Dr. Razia Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
- 1 29099 Health Campus Dr Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-6131
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Razia Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1922123231
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ahmed accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
