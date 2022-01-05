Dr. Rebecca Benson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Benson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Benson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richfield, MN.
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare Richfield6601 Lyndale Ave S Ste 230, Richfield, MN 55423 Directions (612) 445-8679
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benson?
Chloe and Dr. Benson are a great team! Chloe is very professional, gentle and thorough. I was impressed!
About Dr. Rebecca Benson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1003043175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
470 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.