Dr. Rebecca Koehl, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



