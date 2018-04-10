Dr. Rebecca Moroose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moroose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Moroose, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Moroose, MD
Dr. Rebecca Moroose, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moroose works at
Dr. Moroose's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moroose?
Dr. Moroose is one of the most exceptional and kind physicians I have ever had treat me. This is critical for an oncologist, but Dr. Moroose exceeds expectations. In addition to being clinically brilliant, she is thoughtful, candid, informative, pragmatic, and compassionate. I cannot recommend her highly enough. She tells a patient how grave their condition is, what treatments are available, what their potential side effects are, and clinical statistics about their success and cure rates.
About Dr. Rebecca Moroose, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972503159
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moroose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moroose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moroose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moroose works at
Dr. Moroose has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moroose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moroose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moroose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moroose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moroose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.