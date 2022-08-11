Dr. Rebecca Pounds, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pounds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Pounds, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Pounds, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Maryland.
Dr. Pounds works at
Locations
Cherry Way Dental425 1st Ave Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 625-7041Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Pounds for years. I’ve received excellent care and treatment. I love the rapport of the office staff.
About Dr. Rebecca Pounds, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1083797328
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pounds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pounds accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pounds using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pounds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pounds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pounds.
