Dr. Rebecca Rosado, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Rosado, MD
Dr. Rebecca Rosado, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Chicago Mercy Hosp
Dr. Rosado's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Partner of El Paso - East1390 George Dieter Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 503-2020
Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso - West7430 Remcon Cir, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 503-2020
Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso - Northeast9870 Gateway Blvd N, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 503-2020
Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso1397 George Dieter Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 503-2020Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Foot and Ankle Partners of El Paso1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 503-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very difficult foot problem and she very professionally went through it with me. I can't say enough how much she and her staff help me and my family through this difficult problem that I had. She is the best.
About Dr. Rebecca Rosado, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1063609873
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Mercy Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosado works at
Dr. Rosado has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosado speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosado.
