Overview of Dr. Rebecca Rosado, MD

Dr. Rebecca Rosado, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Chicago Mercy Hosp



Dr. Rosado works at Foot & Ankle Partners El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.