Overview of Dr. Rebecca Ruud, MD

Dr. Rebecca Ruud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Ruud works at The Polyclinic - Bellevue, WA in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.