Overview

Dr. Rebecca Samuels, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED|Univ Of New England Coll Of Osteo Med|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med Biddleford Me and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Samuels works at Arthritis Care and Research in Escondido, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.