Dr. Rebecca Zulim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zulim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Zulim, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Zulim, MD
Dr. Rebecca Zulim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Reedley and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Zulim works at
Dr. Zulim's Office Locations
-
1
Rosemary C Leon, MD306 N Conyer St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 713-1299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zulim?
About Dr. Rebecca Zulim, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720045826
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UC Santa Cruz
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zulim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zulim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zulim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zulim works at
Dr. Zulim speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zulim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zulim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zulim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zulim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.