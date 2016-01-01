Dr. Flaschen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed Flaschen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reed Flaschen, MD
Dr. Reed Flaschen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Dr. Flaschen's Office Locations
Therapy Center of New York34 S Broadway Ste 711, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (212) 725-0192
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Reed Flaschen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134357635
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Psychiatry
