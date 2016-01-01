Dr. Reed Pitre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reed Pitre, MD
Dr. Reed Pitre, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Saint Josephs Mercy Care Services Inc424 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (678) 843-8600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Reed Pitre, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902915929
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Psychiatry
Dr. Pitre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitre accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
