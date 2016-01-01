Dr. Abu-Libdeh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reem Abu-Libdeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reem Abu-Libdeh, MD
Dr. Reem Abu-Libdeh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Abu-Libdeh works at
Dr. Abu-Libdeh's Office Locations
1
Ucla Cpn Santa Monica Bay Physicians2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 860W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 301-7396
2
Ventura County Medical Center300 Hillmont Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6729Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
Paul V Polishuk MD Inc215 S Hickory St Ste 114, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 704-9429
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Reem Abu-Libdeh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1972985158
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu-Libdeh works at
