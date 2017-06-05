Overview of Dr. Reem Douidar, MD

Dr. Reem Douidar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Douidar works at Midwest Endocrine Associates in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.