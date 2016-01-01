Dr. Reena Rupani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Rupani, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Doctors, Chelsea309 W 23rd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 256-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Reena Rupani, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine
- Rhode Island Hospital
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- Yale University
- Harvard University
- Dermatology
Dr. Rupani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rupani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rupani works at
Dr. Rupani has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more.
Dr. Rupani speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.