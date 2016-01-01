Overview

Dr. Reena Rupani, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rupani works at Mount Sinai Doctors, Chelsea in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.