Dr. Regina Hampton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Regina Hampton, MD
Dr. Regina Hampton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Hampton's Office Locations
Doctors Community Breast Center8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 215, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-7805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Regina Hampton, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1356338230
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampton accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampton has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.
