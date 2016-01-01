See All General Surgeons in Lanham, MD
Dr. Regina Hampton, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (16)
Map Pin Small Lanham, MD
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Regina Hampton, MD

Dr. Regina Hampton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.

Dr. Hampton works at Doctors Community Breast Center in Lanham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hampton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Community Breast Center
    8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 215, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 552-7805
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Regina Hampton, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356338230
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Regina Hampton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hampton works at Doctors Community Breast Center in Lanham, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hampton’s profile.

    Dr. Hampton has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

