Dr. Rejane Guerrier, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rejane Guerrier, MD

Dr. Rejane Guerrier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University.

Dr. Guerrier works at Chen Senior Medical Center - North Miami in North Miami, FL with other offices in Framingham, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guerrier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chen Senior Medical Center - North Miami
    1190 NE 125th St, North Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 891-7500
  2. 2
    Tufts Medical Center Primary Care
    959 Concord St Ste 200, Framingham, MA 01701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 532-0223
  3. 3
    Metrowest Internal Medicine
    61 Lincoln St Ste 301, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 879-0077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rejane Guerrier, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063687275
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Seton Hall University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Guerrier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guerrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

