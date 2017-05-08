Overview of Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD

Dr. Relpha Escalona-Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Escalona-Cruz works at Center for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.