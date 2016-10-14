Dr. Renato Albaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renato Albaran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Rochester General Surgery Plc.75 Barclay Cir Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (586) 566-4400
Clarkston office5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 265, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 384-8080
Rochester General Surgery - Macomb office15959 Hall Rd Ste 405, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 566-4400
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great physician, exceeds all expectations in every area! Life saver!
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Wayne State U DMC
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University of California at Los Angeles
- General Surgery
