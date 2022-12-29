Dr. Rene Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. Rene Choi, MD
Dr. Rene Choi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
-
1
Frisco5858 Main St Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (800) 695-6941Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Denton3324 Colorado Blvd Ste 102, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (800) 695-6941
-
3
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (800) 695-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
He is absolutely fabulous! His office is efficient and pleasant. Can’t say enough about the care I receive.
About Dr. Rene Choi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1881038404
Education & Certifications
- Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University - Vitreoretinal Surgery
- University Of Utah Hospital & Clinics - Internal Medicine Internship
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Columbia University, New York
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.