Dr. Rene Choi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Choi works at Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in Denton, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.