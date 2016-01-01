Dr. Rene Thornton-Leonard, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton-Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Thornton-Leonard, DDS
Dr. Rene Thornton-Leonard, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Princeton Dental3805 Harrison Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (770) 725-3711Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437328911
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thornton-Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton-Leonard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thornton-Leonard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thornton-Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton-Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton-Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton-Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton-Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.