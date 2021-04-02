Dr. Renee Doll is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Doll
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Doll is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Dr. Doll works at
Locations
-
1
Capitol Pain Institute2500 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 467-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bee Cave3944 Ranch Road 620 S Bldg 8 Ste 207, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Directions (512) 467-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
main office8015 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 467-7246
-
4
San Marcos2005 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 467-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doll?
Dr. Doll has been an absolute blessing in treating my husband with his many ailments of pain. She has helped him tremendously since his cancer surgery, knee surgery, hand surgery and arthritis. His quality of life has improved because of her dedication and professionalism.
About Dr. Renee Doll
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871823849
Education & Certifications
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doll accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doll works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Doll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.