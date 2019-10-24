Dr. Renu George, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renu George, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renu George, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ballwin, MO.
Dr. George works at
Locations
Big Bend Dental Care1310 Big Bend Rd, Ballwin, MO 63021 Directions (636) 231-1734Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t been to the dentist in years. I wasn’t shamed, everyone was very nice, and the prices are very fair. Dr. George is great! I’ve been referring all of my friends.
About Dr. Renu George, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1013077676
