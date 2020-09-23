Dr. Renuka Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Patel, MD
Dr. Renuka Patel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Care and Counseling Inc.12141 Ladue Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 878-0760
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Our family whole heartedly recommends Dr Patel. She has treated our daughter for 5 years, in such a manner that our daughter feels 100% respected, partnered with, and empowered/strengthened to lead a positive and productive life. We are forever grateful both to Dr Patel, herself, and to our pediatrician for recommending her.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104817147
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
