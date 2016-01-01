Overview

Dr. Revella Harmon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Harmon works at UNC Primary Care at Clayton in Clayton, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC and Zebulon, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.