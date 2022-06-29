Dr. Rex Bullock, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Bullock, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rex Bullock, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Corona, CA.
Dr. Bullock works at
Locations
Rex L. Bullock DDS, Inc914 Washburn Ave Ste 2, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 254-7060
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Best dentist in town. I would highly recommend him to anyone He's the best takes a sincere interest in your health.
About Dr. Rex Bullock, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1386755114
