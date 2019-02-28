Dr. Rex Zapanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Zapanta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rex Zapanta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Jackson Pediatrics1021 Bennetts Mills Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 364-6333
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Uses the less is best policy. His ethics are in line with my own.
About Dr. Rex Zapanta, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1013975515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Zapanta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapanta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zapanta speaks Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapanta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapanta.
