Overview of Dr. Reynaldo Molina, MD

Dr. Reynaldo Molina, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Molina works at Bombino & Molina Mds in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.