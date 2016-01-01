Dr. Reynaldo Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynaldo Molina, MD
Overview of Dr. Reynaldo Molina, MD
Dr. Reynaldo Molina, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Molina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Molina's Office Locations
-
1
Julio Fernandez-bombino & Reynaldo Molina7100 W 20th Ave Ste 602, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-8300
-
2
Miami Lakes Artificial Kidney Center14600 NW 60th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (786) 639-0496
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molina?
About Dr. Reynaldo Molina, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912916610
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Molina speaks Spanish.
Dr. Molina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.